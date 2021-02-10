'Illegal' merger of flats: Kangana to seek regularisation from BMC

Actor Kangana Ranaut told theBombay High Court on Wednesday that she would file aregularisation application before the Mumbai civic body inconnection with alleged irregularities at her residentialflats in suburban Khar.

Ranaut's counsel Birendra Saraf sought to withdraw theappeal filed by the actor against a civil court's December2020 order dismissing her suit challenging notices issued bythe Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) forillegally merging three flats in a suburban building.

Justice Prithviraj Chavan permitted Ranaut to withdrawthe appeal and said no coercive action shall be taken by thecivic body until the application for regularisation is heardand decided, and for two weeks thereafter.

''The appellant (Ranaut) is permitted to apply forregularisation before the MCGM within a period of four weeks,''Justice Chavan said.

The corporation shall decide the same expeditiouslyand in accordance with law, the court said.

''In case of any adverse order against the appellant,no coercive action shall be taken thereafter by the BMC toenable the appellant to file appeal,'' the court said.

The MCGM is also known as the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation (BMC).

The city civic body in March 2018 had issued a noticeto Ranaut for alleged illegal merger of three flats owned byher in Orchid Breeze building in suburban Khar.

The Dindoshi civil court dismissed her suit againstthe notice in December last year, following which she movedthe high court.

The civil court, while dismissing the suit, had notedthere was ''grave violation of the sanctioned plan'' whileamalgamating the three flats.

Ranaut's petition said since she bought the flats in2013, she had not made any structural changes.

She had carried out only ''certain cosmetic changes'',said the appeal filed through advocates Aseem Naphade, MonishaBhangale and Prasanna Bhangale.

Last year, the civic body had initiated demolition ofalleged unauthorised construction at Ranaut's bungalow in PaliHill area here.

The HC later held the municipal corporation's actionas illegal and malicious.

