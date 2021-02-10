Left Menu

High Court monitoring CBI probe into Hathras case as directed by SC: Govt to Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:14 IST
High Court monitoring CBI probe into Hathras case as directed by SC: Govt to Rajya Sabha
The Centre informed Parliament on Wednesday that the Allahabad High Court is monitoring the CBI probe into the rape-and-murder case of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh as directed by the Supreme Court.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the apex court had observed that since the Uttar Pradesh police was divested of the probe and the central agency is carrying out the investigation, there would be no room for apprehensions at this stage.

He said the investigation into the Hathras rape-and-murder case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the recommendation of the state government through a gazette notification of October 10, 2020.

Reddy said according to the available information, the Supreme Court, in its order on October 27, 2020, had observed that the petitioners had prayed that the Union of India and the authorities concerned be ordered to conduct a fair probe and if the need arises, by transferring the case to the CBI, or a special investigation team (SIT) be formed to investigate the matter and that it was also prayed that a sitting or retired Supreme Court or high court judge be appointed to look into the matter.

Reddy said the Supreme Court observed that it would be appropriate for the high court to proceed to monitor the probe in the manner in which it would desire and that the CBI shall report to the high court in the manner as would be directed by the high court through its orders from time to time.

''Further, they also expressed the view that it would be appropriate for the investigating agency to complete the investigation and in any event, since the local police has been divested of the investigation and the CBI is carrying out the investigation, there would be no room for apprehensions at this stage,'' he said.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and seriously injured by four men at Hathras in September last year and she died at a Delhi hospital two weeks later.

