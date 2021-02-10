Maha: Three held for possession on pangolin in Raigad district

Three persons have been arrestedfor alleged possession of pangolin in Maharashtra's Raigaddistrict, an official said on Wednesday.

A team from the forest departments of Roha and Mahadon Monday intercepted an autorickshaw on Mumbai-Goa Highwayand on checking, found a pangolin inside the vehicle, forestofficer from Roha Vishwajit Jadhav said.

Three occupants of the vehicle Sagar ShrikrishnaShirke, Chikandarbhai Sabale and Naresh Prakash Kadam, allresidents of Chiplun of Ratnagiri district, were nabbed forillegal possession of the animal, he said.

The trio was produced in court and remanded to policecustody, the official added.

