No mandatory COVID-19 testing at railway stations, airports in Assam from March 1

The Assam government has decided to discontinue mandatory COVID-19 testing at railway stations, land routes and airports from March 1, in light of the decline in coronavirus cases and ongoing vaccination drive. "In view of rapidly declining cases of COVID-19 and given that vaccination is in full swing, GoA has decided to discontinue mandatory testing at railway stations, land routes and airports from March 1, 2021," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

"It is expected however that people would adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour," he added. There are currently 1,680 active cases in Assam, while the state has reported 2,14,490 recoveries and 1,086 deaths so far. (ANI)

