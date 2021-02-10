Man held for alleged abuse of minor girl

A person has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault on a minor girl, police said on Wednesday.

The man was apprehended on Tuesday, the police said.

The assault took place in Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on the night of January 25,they said.

The accused and his friend, who is absconding, had befriended the victim over the phone and the girl been abused near her residence with the private photos taken on their mobile phones, they said.

Also, the man threatened the victim of circulating the photos if she revealed the incident to anyone, and he continued to sexually exploit her, the poloice said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's relatives onFebruary 9, the police booked the accused under IPC various sections of IPC and under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, 2012.

The investigation is on, the police sources said.

