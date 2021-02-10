One detained for making hoax bomb call to TN CM's house

One detained for making hoax bomb call to TN CM's housePTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:06 IST
A youth was on Wednesdaydetained in nearby Tirupur for making a hoax bomb threat callto the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami inSalem district on Wednesday.
According to police, the CM's house received a callclaiming that a bomb was planted there, early this morning.
Immediately, a bomb squad along with sniffer dogs carriedout searches for nearly two hours, which proved that the callwas a hoax, they said.
The call was traced to a youth, whose identity is yet tobe revealed, in Tirupur and interrogation was on, they added.
PTI NVMROH ROH
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- K Palaniswami inSalem
- Tirupur
- Tamil