Left Menu

Saudi coalition says Houthis attack Saudi's Abha airport - state TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:13 IST
Saudi coalition says Houthis attack Saudi's Abha airport - state TV
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said the Iran-aligned Houthi group launched an attack on Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia that caused a fire in a civilian aircraft that was brought under control, state media reported Wednesday.

There were no further details. Yemen's Houthi movement has in the past launched drones at Abha International Airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Animal Booster Nutrition' Company creating landmark success in India

New Delhi India, February 10 ANINewsVoir India-based Sports Nutrition Company Animal Booster Nutrition develops products that claim to improve the way people age. One of the leading and trusted brand from India now marks its presence world...

Brazil's December retail sales sink historic 6.1% as pandemic, food inflation bite

Brazilian retail sales slumped 6.1 in December, official figures showed on Wednesday, the biggest fall for that particular month and the second largest of all since comparable records began more than 20 years ago. Researchers at government ...

Institute develops virus-resistant chilli

A virus-resistant chilli varietyhas been developed by the city-based ICAR Indian Council ofAgricultural Research-Indian Institute of HorticulturalResearch IIHR.The IIHR would not release the variant directly in themarket but would share it ...

Only ‘following orders’, no defence for any Myanmar atrocities: UN expert

There are unconfirmed media reports that at least one individual, a woman, was shot in the head during protests on Tuesday. She is said to be in critical condition at a hospital in Yangon. Security forces have a moral and legal obligation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021