Saudi coalition says Houthis attack Saudi's Abha airport - state TV

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said the Iran-aligned Houthi group launched an attack on Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia that caused a fire in a civilian aircraft that was brought under control, state media reported Wednesday.

There were no further details. Yemen's Houthi movement has in the past launched drones at Abha International Airport.

