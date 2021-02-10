Saudi coalition says Houthis attack Saudi's Abha airport - state TV

Saudi coalition says Houthis attack Saudi's Abha airport - state TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:13 IST
The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said the Iran-aligned Houthi group launched an attack on Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia that caused a fire in a civilian aircraft that was brought under control, state media reported Wednesday.
There were no further details. Yemen's Houthi movement has in the past launched drones at Abha International Airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Saudi
- Saudi Arabia
- Houthi
- Iran
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia to get 3 mln AstraZeneca shots in about a week from India
Saudi Arabia in talks with vaccine companies to provide vaccines to Yemen, Africa - finance minister
Blast heard in Saudi capital Riyadh - Reuters correspondent
Saudi in talks with COVID vaccine makers to supply Yemen, African states - finance minister
Blast heard in Saudi capital Riyadh - Reuters correspondent