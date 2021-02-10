Left Menu

Chinese, Indian border troops start disengagement in eastern Ladakh: Chinese Defence Ministry

The Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the south and north banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh started synchronised and organised disengagement from Wednesday, the Chinese Defence spokesman announced here.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:23 IST
Chinese, Indian border troops start disengagement in eastern Ladakh: Chinese Defence Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the south and north banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh started synchronised and organised disengagement from Wednesday, the Chinese Defence spokesman announced here. There was no comment from the Indian side on the statement made by the Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Colonel Wu Qian, and carried by China's official media.

According to the consensus reached by the ninth round of the commander-level talks between China and India, the frontline units of the Chinese and Indian armed forces began organised disengagement from North and South bank of Pangong lake from February 10, Wu said in a brief press release. The militaries of China and India have been engaged in a tense standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza appointed as member of African Court

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation DIRCO has congratulated Advocate Dumisa Ntsebezas on his appointment as a member of the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights.The 34th African Union AU Heads of State and Governm...

Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

Saudi state TV says that Yemens Houthi rebels have targeted Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire.The state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV reported on Wednesday that firefighter...

Zebronics, first Indian brand to launch a Dolby Atmos Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer

After the successful response of Dolby range soundbars, Zebronics launches a Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless subwoofer Make your 2021 larger than life by setting up a home theatre with scintillating sound, clarity, impressive simulated s...

EVMs ensure proper voting, show correct numbers: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministerand senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said ElectronicVoting Machines EVMs ensure proper polling and show correctnumbers which he attributed to his personal experience as acontestant in the state Asse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021