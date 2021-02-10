Chinese, Indian border troops start disengagement in eastern Ladakh: Chinese Defence Ministry

The Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the south and north banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh started synchronised and organised disengagement from Wednesday, the Chinese Defence spokesman announced here. There was no comment from the Indian side on the statement made by the Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Colonel Wu Qian, and carried by China's official media.

According to the consensus reached by the ninth round of the commander-level talks between China and India, the frontline units of the Chinese and Indian armed forces began organised disengagement from North and South bank of Pangong lake from February 10, Wu said in a brief press release. The militaries of China and India have been engaged in a tense standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May last year.

