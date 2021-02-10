Left Menu

Bhima Koregaon violence: Rona Wilson files plea in Bombay HC seeking dismissal of case against him

Accused activist Rona Wilson's lawyer Sudeep Pasbola on Wednesday filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking dismissal of the case against his client in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Accused activist Rona Wilson's lawyer Sudeep Pasbola on Wednesday filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking dismissal of the case against his client in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence. The lawyer attached a digital forensic report from a Massachusetts-based forensic firm Arsenal Digital which mentioned that a hacker hacked Rona Wilson's laptop and planted 10 letters right before Wilson's arrest.

These were the letter used first by Pune Police and later the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as the base of their evidence against the activists, read the petition. Earlier, the Pune Police had mentioned in the court that the contents of these letters claim that the arrested accused were planning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assassination and were hatching a conspiracy.

Arsenal Digital was approached by Advocate Sudeep Pasbola to examine the electronic copy of his client's laptop. Commenting on the claim by Wilson, former Chief Minister, and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said: "I don't know much about this particular thing but as far as urban Naxals case is concerned, there is clinching evidence. Even the Supreme Court has refused them bail twice due to that evidence. The case is under judicial scrutiny, so speaking more on this will not be appropriate."

Wilson was among those who were arrested in June 2018 for their alleged ties with Naxals and for inciting riots during a celebratory gathering organised to mark the 200 years of the Koregaon-Bhima battle. On January 1, 2018, the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district left one dead and injured several others, including 10 policemen.

Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of the 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year's Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

