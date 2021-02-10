Chinese, Indian border troops start disengagement in eastern Ladakh: Chinese Defence Ministry

The frontline troops of China and India at the south and north banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh started synchronised and organised disengagement from Wednesday, the Chinese defence ministry announced here. There was no comment from the Indian side on the statement made by the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, and carried by China's official media.

''The Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake start synchronised and organised disengagement from February 10,'' Wu said in a brief statement.

''This move is in accordance with the consensus reached by both sides at the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting,'' the statement added.

The militaries of China and India have been engaged in a tense standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic-level talks to resolve the face-off.

On January 24, the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander-level meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)