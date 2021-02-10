Nearly impossible to reassemble Viraat now: Ship-breaker

The Supreme Court on Wednesdayordered status quo on the dismantling of decommissionedaircraft carrier `Viraat', but a Gujarat-based ship-breakerwho has purchased it said it is now too late for anyrestoration effort.

Over 40 per cent of the dismantling work has beencompleted so far, said Mukesh Patel, Chairman of Shree RamGroup based at Alang in Bhavnagar district which bought theship at an auction in July last year for Rs 38.54 crore.

The firm began the dismantling at its ship-breakingyard at Alang in December 2020 and now it is impossible toreassemble the parts that have been cut, he said.

''Over 40 per cent of dismantling work is complete. Wehave already pulled the ship towards the shore and alsodismantled some portions of the hull, making it impossible forthe ship to remain afloat now,'' said Patel, after learningabout the SC order from the media.

''I have not received any notice yet from the court.

But it is already too late for the ship to be used for anyother purpose. Our legal team would submit a reply if a noticeis served to us,'' he said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo onthe dismantling of 'Viraat' which was in service with theIndian Navy for nearly three decades.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issuednotice to the Centre and others seeking response on a pleafiled by a firm which seeks preservation of the ship as amuseum.

The centaur-class aircraft carrier, INS Viraat, was inservice with the Indian Navy for 29 years before beingdecommissioned in March 2017.

The Centre had in July 2019 informed Parliament thatthe decision to scrap Viraat was taken after due consultationwith the Indian Navy.

