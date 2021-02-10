Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing CommitteePTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:33 IST
(APMC), Rates per Quintal.
Cauliflower 600-3000, Brinjal 500-2800, Tomato 333-2467,Bitter Gourd 1500-3200, Bottle Gourd 400-2000, Ash Gourd 1000-1200, Green Chilly 1383-4200, Banana green 800-3500, Beans1383-4800, Green Ginger 550-5500, Carrot 600-3000, Cabbage100-2082, Ladies Finger 1041-4000 Snakeguard 800-2000,Beetroot 500-2500, Cucumber 800-2400, Ridgeguard 1388-4100,Raddish 500-3100, Capsicum 1500-4500, Drumstick 3000-9000,Sweet Pumpkin 100-1000, Knoll Khol 700-2500, Lime 500-3600.
PTI DVRADMINISTRATOR DVRADMINISTRATOR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- APMC
- Green Chilly
- Knoll Khol 700-2500
- Ridgeguard
- Ash Gourd
- Green Ginger