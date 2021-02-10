Left Menu

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:33 IST
Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee

(APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 600-3000, Brinjal 500-2800, Tomato 333-2467,Bitter Gourd 1500-3200, Bottle Gourd 400-2000, Ash Gourd 1000-1200, Green Chilly 1383-4200, Banana green 800-3500, Beans1383-4800, Green Ginger 550-5500, Carrot 600-3000, Cabbage100-2082, Ladies Finger 1041-4000 Snakeguard 800-2000,Beetroot 500-2500, Cucumber 800-2400, Ridgeguard 1388-4100,Raddish 500-3100, Capsicum 1500-4500, Drumstick 3000-9000,Sweet Pumpkin 100-1000, Knoll Khol 700-2500, Lime 500-3600.

PTI DVRADMINISTRATOR DVRADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police personnel given possession of MHADA flats

As many as 109 personnel ofPalghar police were given possession of flats in a MHADAscheme in Viraj Bolinj on Wednesday, an official statementsaid.The possession was given at the hands of MaharashtraHousing Minister Jitendra Awhad.Another 77...

Revised networking guidelines soon; to boost smaller audit firms: ICAI

In efforts to bolster the ecosystem for domestic audit firms, the chartered accountants apex body ICAI will soon come out with a revised set of networking guidelines that will provide a stronger framework for pooling of resources.The revise...

ITBP recce team visits glacier-burst site; DG says tunnel op to continue till trapped are found

An ITBP reconnaissance team visited the glacier-break site on Wednesday that is suspected to have triggered the massive flash flood in Uttarakhand even as its chief S S Deswal said the rescue operation to locate the 30-35 workers trapped in...

Spain's recovering COVID-19 patients must wait six months for vaccine

Spains health ministry said on Wednesday that people under the age of 55 without major health complications who have previously contracted the coronavirus will have to wait six months from their diagnosis before receiving a vaccine.The meas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021