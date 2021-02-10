While wanting good EU ties, PM Johnson prioritises UK internal trade

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would do everything to ensure that free trade between the United Kingdom's four nations would be "untrammeled", suggesting that was a priority above ties with the European Union.

Since completing its journey out of the EU's orbit at the end of last year, some traders in Britain have struggled to send goods easily to the province of Northern Ireland, which has remained closely aligned with the bloc's single market in goods.

"I've made it absolutely clear to our EU friends and partners that we want to make our relationship work but it is also absolutely essential that there should be untrammeled free trade, exchange of goods, people, services and capital through all parts of the UK and we will do everything we can to ensure that is the case," he told parliament when asked about problems in trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)