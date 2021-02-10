Left Menu

While wanting good EU ties, PM Johnson prioritises UK internal trade

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:35 IST
While wanting good EU ties, PM Johnson prioritises UK internal trade

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would do everything to ensure that free trade between the United Kingdom's four nations would be "untrammeled", suggesting that was a priority above ties with the European Union.

Since completing its journey out of the EU's orbit at the end of last year, some traders in Britain have struggled to send goods easily to the province of Northern Ireland, which has remained closely aligned with the bloc's single market in goods.

"I've made it absolutely clear to our EU friends and partners that we want to make our relationship work but it is also absolutely essential that there should be untrammeled free trade, exchange of goods, people, services and capital through all parts of the UK and we will do everything we can to ensure that is the case," he told parliament when asked about problems in trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police personnel given possession of MHADA flats

As many as 109 personnel ofPalghar police were given possession of flats in a MHADAscheme in Viraj Bolinj on Wednesday, an official statementsaid.The possession was given at the hands of MaharashtraHousing Minister Jitendra Awhad.Another 77...

Revised networking guidelines soon; to boost smaller audit firms: ICAI

In efforts to bolster the ecosystem for domestic audit firms, the chartered accountants apex body ICAI will soon come out with a revised set of networking guidelines that will provide a stronger framework for pooling of resources.The revise...

ITBP recce team visits glacier-burst site; DG says tunnel op to continue till trapped are found

An ITBP reconnaissance team visited the glacier-break site on Wednesday that is suspected to have triggered the massive flash flood in Uttarakhand even as its chief S S Deswal said the rescue operation to locate the 30-35 workers trapped in...

Spain's recovering COVID-19 patients must wait six months for vaccine

Spains health ministry said on Wednesday that people under the age of 55 without major health complications who have previously contracted the coronavirus will have to wait six months from their diagnosis before receiving a vaccine.The meas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021