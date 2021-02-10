Two held for swindling man at ATM in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrestedtwo men for allegedly swindling a man on the pretext ofhelping him deposit money in his bank account, an officialsaid on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint, the Santacruz police on Tuesdaynabbed Navi Mumbai residents Asif Abdul Wahid Sheikh (25) andRajesh Damodar Behra (35), the official said.

According to the police, the complainant has allegedthat he was swindled by the accused when he went to an SBI ATMin Santacruz to deposit Rs 20,000 in his account on February4.

On examining the CCTV footage from near the ATM, thepolice spotted the accused fleeing in an autorickshaw, andsubsequently traced the vehicle to Navi Mumbai, the officialsaid.

The accused have been booked under section 420(cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe isunderway to find out if the duo had been involved in similaroffences in the past, he added.

