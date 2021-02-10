Manipur govt cannot afford further engagement of contractual COVID-19 healthworkers : CM

Manipur Chief Minister N BirenSingh on Wednesday said that the government cannot affordfurther engagement of contractual COVID-19 healthworkers butwould give them preference in jobs against vacancies in thehealth department.

Responding to a query, he told the Assembly that atotal of 659 health workers including 86 medical officers, 309staff nurse and 264 multi-tasking staff were recruited oncontractual basis to assist regular staff deputed to COVIDcare, quarantine and testing centres.

He said initially they were engaged for only threemonths but their engagement period was extended to anotherthree months due to the requirement to fight the contagion.

The government acknowledges the contribution made bythe COVID-19 warriors, but in view of the current situationand fund constraint government cannot afford furtherengagement of the health workers, he added.

The chief minister's statement came amidst protest byCOVID-19 contractual healthworkers demanding extension oftheir service. Agitating workers had in a failed attempt eventried to storm the chief minister's bungalow earlier thisweek.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)