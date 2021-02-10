Maha: NCB nabs man with mephedrone in Thane district

The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) arrested a man for alleged possession of 412 gm ofmephedrone (MD) during a raid in Kalyan taluka ofMaharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB's zonal unit intercepteda car on Shil-Kalyan Road and apprehended Wasi Ahmed Ansarialias Chhotu, on Tuesday evening, the official said.

During a search, NCB officials found 55 gm of MD onthe spot and subsequently seized 357 gm of the banned drugfrom Ansari's home in Daighar of Kalyan, he said.

Ansari had been arrested by Byculla and Bhiwandipolice stations two years ago on the charges of attempt tomurder and assault, he said, adding that further investigationis underway.

