Left Menu

2 killed in Cong-Akali workers' clash in Moga

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:00 IST
2 killed in Cong-Akali workers' clash in Moga

Two persons were killed and as many were injured in a clash between workers of the Congress and the Akali Dal during campaigning for municipal elections in Punjab's Moga district, police said on Wednesday.

There persons have been arrested in connection with the clash on Tuesday night after workers of both the parties came face to face in ward number 9 of a civic body and had heated arguments over some issue, police said.

Shiromani Akali Dal supporters alleged that Congress activists ran their vehicles over them when they tried to flee.

A person, identified as Harminder Singh, died on the spot, while Jagdeep Singh succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Ludhiana, police said.

A case has been registered against Narinderpal Sidhu, husband of Congress candidate Paramjit Kaur from ward number 9, and six others under various sections, including 302 (murder), of the Indian Penal Code, according to police.

Three persons -- Narinderpal Sidhu, Jasmail and Pamma -- have been arrested and two vehicles were also impounded, police said.

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly condemned the incident, saying it was shameful how the State Election Commission (SEC) was ''helpless'' in ensuring fair municipal elections.

''I strongly condemn the barbaric manner in which Congressmen ran over 2 @Akali_Dal_ workers in Moga last night,'' Badal tweeted. ''SEC is directly responsible for these deaths as it failed to rein in Cong goons.'' Badal urged the Punjab governor to dismiss the state election commissioner for allegedly failing to safeguard the democratic principles.

The former deputy chief minister said it was more than a fortnight that the party demanded deployment of paramilitary forces in the state, but ''the SEC is sleeping on the matter and behaving like a 'Sarkari Commissioner'''.

Former minister Tota Singh said a Akali Dal delegation met the Moga senior superintendent of police, who assured them that the culprits would not be spared.

Elections to eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils in the state will be held on Sunday. PTI CHS VSDHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night for discussion on Budget

Lok Sabha proceedings were extended till mid-night on Wednesday to accommodate members participation in the discussion on Budget proposals.K Suresh, who was in the Chair at 9 pm, when the Lok Sabha usually adjourns for the day, announced th...

Ryanair's O'Leary optimistic on international travel from May

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael OLeary said he was optimistic that people in Britain would be able to travel internationally from May, but warned if that werent the case it would be a difficult summer for the aviation industry. I still rema...

Ruchi Soya posts Rs 227.44 cr net profit in Dec quarter

Ruchi Soya Industries on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 227.44 crore for the quarter ended in December.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7,617.43 crore in the year-ago period because of an exceptional gain of Rs 7,466.06 cror...

Italy reports 336 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 12,956 new cases

Italy reported 336 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 422 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,956 from 10,630 the day before. Some 310,994 tests for COVID-19 were carried...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021