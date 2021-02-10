2 killed in Cong-Akali workers' clash in Moga

Two persons were killed and as many were injured in a clash between workers of the Congress and the Akali Dal during campaigning for municipal elections in Punjab's Moga district, police said on Wednesday.

There persons have been arrested in connection with the clash on Tuesday night after workers of both the parties came face to face in ward number 9 of a civic body and had heated arguments over some issue, police said.

Shiromani Akali Dal supporters alleged that Congress activists ran their vehicles over them when they tried to flee.

A person, identified as Harminder Singh, died on the spot, while Jagdeep Singh succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Ludhiana, police said.

A case has been registered against Narinderpal Sidhu, husband of Congress candidate Paramjit Kaur from ward number 9, and six others under various sections, including 302 (murder), of the Indian Penal Code, according to police.

Three persons -- Narinderpal Sidhu, Jasmail and Pamma -- have been arrested and two vehicles were also impounded, police said.

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly condemned the incident, saying it was shameful how the State Election Commission (SEC) was ''helpless'' in ensuring fair municipal elections.

''I strongly condemn the barbaric manner in which Congressmen ran over 2 @Akali_Dal_ workers in Moga last night,'' Badal tweeted. ''SEC is directly responsible for these deaths as it failed to rein in Cong goons.'' Badal urged the Punjab governor to dismiss the state election commissioner for allegedly failing to safeguard the democratic principles.

The former deputy chief minister said it was more than a fortnight that the party demanded deployment of paramilitary forces in the state, but ''the SEC is sleeping on the matter and behaving like a 'Sarkari Commissioner'''.

Former minister Tota Singh said a Akali Dal delegation met the Moga senior superintendent of police, who assured them that the culprits would not be spared.

Elections to eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils in the state will be held on Sunday. PTI CHS VSDHMB

