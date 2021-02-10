Left Menu

The National Conference NC on Wednesday took up the issue of the election of chairperson of District Development Council DDC Budgam with Jammu and Kashmirs State Election Commissioner, KK Sharma.Party MP Hasnain Masoodi raised the issue of unfair mode of selection of DDC chairman Budgam with the SEC, terming the entire exercise a clear violation of law and rules.While bringing the unfair mode and manner of the exercise to the notice of the SEC, Masoodi said the way the procedure was conducted, has undermined democracy.It is the betrayal of peoples mandate.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:09 IST
NC takes up issue of election of Budgam DDC chairperson with J&K SEC

The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday took up the issue of the election of chairperson of District Development Council (DDC) Budgam with Jammu and Kashmir's State Election Commissioner, KK Sharma.

Party MP Hasnain Masoodi raised the issue of “unfair mode of selection” of DDC chairman Budgam with the SEC, terming the entire exercise a clear violation of law and rules.

While bringing the unfair mode and manner of the exercise to the notice of the SEC, Masoodi said the way the procedure was conducted, has “undermined” democracy.

“It is the betrayal of people's mandate. The mode and manner in which the entire exercise was conducted has already been brought to light by nine DDC members of Budgam district with the media the other day,” he said. The NC MP said of the nine members, eight belong to the NC and one to the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

“Such inequitable occurrences will discredit the entire election process. Moreover, such undue measures will prove counterproductive. The mechanism framed for the selection of DDC chairman, it goes without saying, is to facilitate horse-trading and defections,'' he said.

“But, as such defection has been ruled to be in violation of the mandate, the same should apply to the process of election of DDC chairpersons,” he added.

Masoodi impressed upon the SEC to look into the matter to ensure pre-eminence of rules and laws is upheld during the election process.

The SEC has assured that he will look into the matter, Masoodi claimed.

