Left Menu

Parliament Budget session: Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha on Thursday

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will speak in Parliament during the Union budget discussion in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:47 IST
Parliament Budget session: Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha on Thursday
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will speak in Parliament during the Union budget discussion in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The discussion on Union budget 2021-22 started today in Lok Sabha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. The Wayanad MP has been critical of the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 and said that the budget proposals will adversely impact the common man. He has slammed the government's economic policies and has advocated direct cash transfers to the poorest sections to give a boost to the economy.

Rahul Gandhi himself had taken a jibe on the Modi government through a press conference in which he had said that the government is basically unable to handle the economy and their incompetence is now coming to the fore. "They have messed up the economy, they have messed up the harmony, they have messed up the defence and they want to keep distracting India with non-events. I am saying that the country is in a dangerous position. When you have a situation on the border like this, you are destroying your economic structure, you are weakening your economic strength, and it is dangerous for the country," he had said.

"The country requires, the Prime Minister to take strict quick action. It requires that the Prime Minister puts money immediately into the hands of our people and starts the economy. It requires that he protects the small and medium businesses, who give us jobs, none of that is happening and it requires a clear message to China that you cannot do this with us. You cannot be sitting inside our land and expect that nothing is going to happen," he added. Earlier today, Congress MPs walked out of the House during PM Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

"We walked out because PM didn't discuss our concerns over farmers' death. He agreed that amendments are required in farm laws, some states will be benefitted and some' won't. Why do you have to bring laws that won't be benefitting everyone?," Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minister says "absolutely calm" as Ukraine probes COVID-19 vaccine deal

Ukraines Health Minister Maksym Stepanov told Reuters on Wednesday the government had been open and transparent about procuring COVID-19 vaccines, after investigators began probing whether the government bought vaccines at inflated prices. ...

Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station estimated at cost of Rs 5,000 crores: Piyush Goyal

Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station has been taken up on the Public-Private Partnership PPP mode and the cost of the project is estimated at the cost Rs 5,000 crore, the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday. The facilities proposed incl...

Biden expected to announce executive order on Myanmar -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to announce an executive order on Myanmar, where the army staged a Feb. 1 coup and overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, two sources familiar with the matter said.One source,...

Police asking Sidhu about his whereabouts on January 26, search for his three friends

Delhi Police is seeking information from actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu about his whereabouts on January 26 when violence took place in the national capital during tractor parade called by protesting farmers, sources said. Police sources ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021