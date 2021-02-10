Delhi: 24-year-old killed over parking spot; 3 held

Left Menu

The families of the accused and victim are relatives and live in adjacent houses, they said.Police said the deceased, Anshu 24 was stabbed in the chest by Mohan while his brother Ankit caught hold of him by his neck.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:49 IST
A 56-year-old man and his two sons were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death following an argument over parking space in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Khajanchi Babu and his two sons -- Mohan Kumar (35) and Ankit Kumar (27). The families of the accused and victim are relatives and live in adjacent houses, they said.

Police said the deceased, Anshu (24) was stabbed in the chest by Mohan while his brother Ankit caught hold of him by his neck. The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday in the presence of the victim's Mother Geeta and his two brothers -- Ashish and Vinay, who also got injured.

According to police, Ashish had parked his scooter in the lane outside his house. A quarrel broke out between him and the accused over the parking spot.

Hearing the commotion, Anshu, Vinay and Geeta came out. When Anshu intervened , Ankit caught hold of him while Mohan allegedly stabbed him with a kitchen knife, a senior police officer said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where Anshu was declared brought dead, he said.

Soon after the incident, the accused along with his sons -- Mohan and Ankit fled from the spot but they were arrested, police said.

