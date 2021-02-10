'AT PB GST ARREST Punjab man held for operating bogus firms Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) A team o'

An enforcement team of the Punjab State GST Department on Wednesday said it has arrested a Fatehgarh Sahib district resident for helping various firms in evading the GST payment and duping the state’s exchequer of Rs 15 crore.

The state GST Department officials said Fatehgarh Sahib’s Mandi Gobindgarh resident Balwinder Singh helped firms in evading the GST payment by raising fake input tax credit (ITC) bills through his four bogus firms set up in various states including Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Singh passed on fraudulent ITC to the tune of Rs 8.95 crore to various firms without due payment of the tax to the government, they said.

The team arrested Singh after conducting search and seizure operations at multiple locations, including the residence of the accused, who has been dealing in iron scrap.

A detailed investigation led to the four firms set up by the accused with one each in Delhi and Rajasthan which had done a total bogus billing of more than Rs 125 crore, duping the government exchequer to the tune of Rs 15 crore, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)