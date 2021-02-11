U.S. national security adviser 'pleased' over Saudi rights activist's release
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday said he was pleased to see the release of prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, whose sister said she was let go from a Saudi prison after three years behind bars. "Pleased to see the release of Loujain al-Hathloul. This is a good thing," Sullivan said in a post on Twitter.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:34 IST
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday said he was pleased to see the release of prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, whose sister said she was let go from a Saudi prison after three years behind bars.
"Pleased to see the release of Loujain al-Hathloul. This is a good thing," Sullivan said in a post on Twitter. The U.S. State Department separately also said her release was a welcome development.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
