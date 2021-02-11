Left Menu

U.S. national security adviser 'pleased' over Saudi rights activist's release

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday said he was pleased to see the release of prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, whose sister said she was let go from a Saudi prison after three years behind bars. "Pleased to see the release of Loujain al-Hathloul. This is a good thing," Sullivan said in a post on Twitter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:34 IST
U.S. national security adviser 'pleased' over Saudi rights activist's release

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday said he was pleased to see the release of prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, whose sister said she was let go from a Saudi prison after three years behind bars.

"Pleased to see the release of Loujain al-Hathloul. This is a good thing," Sullivan said in a post on Twitter. The U.S. State Department separately also said her release was a welcome development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rocker Bruce Springsteen faces DWI charge after 2020 arrest in New Jersey

Rock music legend Bruce Springsteen was arrested nearly three months ago at a national park in New Jersey on charges that included reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, a park spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The Boss, whose career ...

Ukraine formally bans registration of Russian COVID-19 vaccines

Ukraine has formally banned registration of Russian-designed vaccines against coronavirus, the government said in a decree published on Wednesday. One of Europes poorest countries, Ukraine has lagged behind others in starting its vaccinatio...

New York will reopen stadiums with limited capacity

New York state will allow large stadiums and arenas, such as Citi Field and Madison Square Garden, to reopen for sports and concerts later this month, with sharply limited capacity and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Any s...

Belgian plant says it complies with AstraZeneca contract amid vaccine supply cuts

A plant in Belgium said to be the main cause of big cuts in AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the European Union said on Wednesday it had complied with all its obligations under a contract it has with the Anglo-Swedish firm. The app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021