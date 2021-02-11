U.S. State Department expects Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister to chat in coming days

U.S. State Department expects Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister to chat in coming daysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:37 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to have a chat with his Turkish counterpart Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the coming days, State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday.
