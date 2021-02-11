Left Menu

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Obamacare law

President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Obamacare healthcare law should be upheld, reversing the position taken by the government under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. The position reversal at the Supreme Court was expected considering Biden's public statements on Obamacare, and Kneedler said there is no need for further legal briefing before the court decides the case.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 02:31 IST
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Obamacare law

President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Obamacare healthcare law should be upheld, reversing the position taken by the government under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. The court in November held oral arguments in a bid by Republican-governed states led by Texas to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, as the 2010 law is formally known. Trump's administration had sided with the states challenging Obamacare. A ruling is due by the end of June.

Biden's administration notified the court of the government's new position in a letter filed by Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler. The case represents the latest Republican legal attack on Obamacare, Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature domestic policy achievement. Republicans failed numerous times to repeal it in Congress, and Trump's administration took steps to hobble the law.

Biden, who was Obama's vice president when the law was enacted, has promised to protect and build on Obamacare, which has enabled millions of Americans to obtain health insurance by expanding public healthcare programs and creating marketplaces for private insurance. Republicans have called it a government overreach. The position reversal at the Supreme Court was expected considering Biden's public statements on Obamacare, and Kneedler said there is no need for further legal briefing before the court decides the case. The law had been defended in the case by Democratic-led states and the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.

At the heart of the case is whether a provision of the law called the "individual mandate" that required Americans to obtain health insurance or pay a financial penalty was lawful. The Republican challengers had argued that the mandate was unconstitutional and that, as a result, the entire law should be struck down. Kneedler told the court that the government "no longer adheres to the conclusions in the previously filed brief" submitted by Trump's administration. The Biden administration believes that the individual mandate was constitutional and, even if it was not, the rest of the law should remain in place, Kneedler added.

During the argument in November, it appeared unlikely the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, would strike down the entire law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parental warnings, harrowing footage: Takeaways from Trump's impeachment trial

The U.S. Senates impeachment trial gathered steam on Wednesday, with Democratic lawmakers laying out their evidence that former President Donald Trump incited an insurrection by exhorting thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol last...

Soccer-Pessina sends Atalanta into Cup final, knocks out holders Napoli

Matteo Pessina scored twice as Atalanta knocked holders Napoli out of the Coppa Italia with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday to set up a final against Juventus.A goalless draw in the first leg of the semi-final left the tie on a knife edge, but t...

Ghislaine Maxwell cannot compel Epstein accuser to divulge settlement payment -U.S. judge

A woman who claims she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein and is expected to testify against Ghislaine Maxwell at her criminal trial need not disclose how much she is being compensated to resolve claims against Epsteins estate, a U.S. j...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rally pauses as big tech loses steam

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq edged slightly lower on Wednesday as big tech stocks slid amid an ongoing rotation of portfolio holdings that gave a boost to energy shares and kept the overall market near record highs. Stocks shrugged off remarks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021