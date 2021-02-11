PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Amsterdam ousts London as Europe's top share trading hub https://on.ft.com/3tP2HaE - KPMG's UK boss steps aside as firm probes comments that offended staff https://on.ft.com/3jDmBkk

- UK in talks with UAE to back life sciences fund https://on.ft.com/3tOxtRh - Democrats recreate Jan. 6 riot using previously unseen footage https://on.ft.com/3qa5j0x

Overview - Amsterdam surpassed London as Europe's largest share trading centre last month as the Netherlands scooped up business lost by the UK since Brexit.

- KPMG UK chairman Bill Michael is stepping down as the firm investigates "alleged comments" he made during an online meeting with staff. - UK ministers are in talks with a United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund to back a new national investment programme worth hundreds of millions of pounds, according to officials and bankers with knowledge of the situation.

- Democrats on Wednesday recreated the deadly Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol by showing previously unseen video and audio. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

