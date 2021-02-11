Left Menu

QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to reports Tokyo 2020 chief Mori to resign

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, is set to step down, media reported on Thursday, after setting off a social media firestorm with sexist comments about how women talk too much. The following are reactions from Japan and the world of sports.

The following are reactions from Japan and the world of sports. MIZUHO FUKUSHIMA, HEAD OF OPPOSITION SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY (Twitter)

"News is that Mori is going to resign. This is the result of many, many women raising their voices. Of course this doesn't resolve the problem. We need to create a society of gender equality in all places. Let's get to work!" HAYLEY WICKENHEISER, IOC MEMBER AND SIX-TIME OLYMPIAN (Twitter)

"Progress." KENJI KIMIHARA, MARATHON SILVER MEDALLIST AT 1968 OLYMPICS (to Reuters)

"That was a problematic comment of very grave nature. I think resignation would set things straight and help realise the Tokyo Games." KAZUO SHII, HEAD OF THE JAPAN COMMUNIST PARTY (Twitter)

"The organizing committee, the JOC, and the government need to reflect deeply on their response up to this point. It's necessary to use this as a chance to address the distortions in Japan, which as a society is behind in gender equality." KANAE DOI, JAPAN DIRECTOR FOR HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH (Twitter)

"After all this time, (the successor of Mori is) an elderly man, again!? Gender disparity in Japanese sports can't be solved without a fundamental change in Japan as a whole." MASAZUMI GOTANDA, RULING PARTY LAWMAKER (Twitter)

"Because of Mori's comments, I've recognized again the important of gender equality and diversity. Discrimination is absolutely unacceptable. Let's make this a chance to once again broadcast this universal value as a legacy to Japan and the world."

