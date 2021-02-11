Woman crushed to death by truck after falling off scooter in east Delhi

Woman crushed to death by truck after falling off scooter in east DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 12:34 IST
A 22-year-old woman was crushed to death by a truck after she fell off a scooter in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Swati, is a resident of Rajbir Colony in Kondli area, they said.
The police said that she was returning home from G B Pant Hospital, where her father had died on Thursday morning.
During enquiry, it emerged that the woman, who was travelling with her neighbour, fell off the scooter which hit a speed breaker on Ghazipur nala road near Chilla village, and died after a truck came from behind and ran over her, a senior police officer said.
The truck driver escaped from the spot, he said.
The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead, the officer added.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Mayur Vihar police station and efforts are being made to trace the truck driver.
The police said they are also scanning CCTV cameras in and around the scene of the incident to identify the driver and ascertain the sequence of events.
