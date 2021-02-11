Left Menu

Aligarh farmers' meeting: RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, 5000 others booked

The Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD has been holding a series of meetings with the farmers in UP and is scheduled to have such events till February end in a bid to reach out to the people over the three contentious central agri-marketing laws enacted last September.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 12:35 IST
Aligarh farmers' meeting: RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, 5000 others booked
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@jayantrld)

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary and over 5000 others who attended a major farmers' meeting in Aligarh district two days ago under the Epidemic Diseases Act for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols.

The FIR, lodged around 9:30 pm on Tuesday, names only 22 individuals, including Chaudhary, while the others are unnamed.

"Around five to six thousand people were attending the farmers' mahapanchayat in protest against three new central farm laws where RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary also came and support raised for (BKU leader) Rakesh Tikait in the event presided by Chaudhary Raj Singh," the FIR stated.

"The event was held amid COVID-19 pandemic with participants in attendance without face masks, not adhering to social distancing rules and in violation of CrPC 144 orders," it added.

Attaching a news report about the FIR on around 5,000 people, Chaudhary on Thursday morning tweeted, "Baba can tell us when and where should I come to be arrested", in a veiled reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and under section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Those booked have also been charged with rioting under section 147 of the IPC, the FIR lodged over a complaint by a local sub-inspector at the Gonda police station in Aligarh stated. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has been holding a series of meetings with the farmers in UP and is scheduled to have such events till February end in a bid to reach out to the people over the three contentious central agri-marketing laws enacted last September. Thousands of farmers are encamped at Delhi's border points at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur since November end with a demand that the Centre repeal these laws and make a new one to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

The government, which has held 11 rounds of talks with the protesting farmers' unions, has maintained the laws are pro-farmer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU hopeful for firm economic growth despite virus challenges

Despite deep uncertainty over a surge in coronavirus cases and the impact of new variants of the disease, senior European Commission officials on Thursday expressed cautious optimism that European economies will rebound later this year and ...

Proptech startup Method & Madness raises USD 2 mln from investors

Proptech startup Method Madness Technology Pvt Ltdhas raised USD 2 million around Rs 14 crore from investors, including Tinder founder Justin Mateen.Method Madness Technology, a real estate buying platform, said in a statement on Thursday...

Maha governor denied nod to travel in state plane to Dehradun

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari was scheduled to travel by a state governmentaircraft to Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Thursday, but thepermission to use the plane was not granted even as thegovernor had boarded the aircraft, sources...

UK seeking 'light touch' border proccesses for N. Ireland trade

Britain is seeking to ensure light tough border processes for trade with Northern Ireland, senior minister Michael Gove said on Thursday ahead of a meeting with the European Union to try to iron out post-Brexit disruption to trading with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021