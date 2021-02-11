Left Menu

QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to reports Tokyo 2020 chief Mori to resign

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, is set to step down, sources said on Thursday, after setting off a social media firestorm with sexist comments about how women talk too much. The following are reactions from Japan and the world of sports.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:08 IST
QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to reports Tokyo 2020 chief Mori to resign
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, is set to step down, sources said on Thursday, after setting off a social media firestorm with sexist comments about how women talk too much.

The following are reactions from Japan and the world of sports. MIZUHO FUKUSHIMA, HEAD OF OPPOSITION SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY (Twitter)

"This is the result of many, many women raising their voices. Of course this doesn't resolve the problem. We need to create a society of gender equality in all places. Let's get to work!" HAYLEY WICKENHEISER, IOC MEMBER AND SIX-TIME OLYMPIAN (Twitter)

"Progress." KENJI KIMIHARA, MARATHON SILVER MEDALLIST AT 1968 OLYMPICS (to Reuters)

"That was a problematic comment of very grave nature. I think resignation would set things straight and help realise the Tokyo Games." KAZUO SHII, HEAD OF THE JAPAN COMMUNIST PARTY (Twitter)

"The organizing committee, the JOC, and the government need to reflect deeply on their response up to this point. It's necessary to use this as a chance to address the distortions in Japan, which as a society is behind in gender equality." KANAE DOI, JAPAN DIRECTOR FOR HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH (Twitter)

"After all this time, (the successor of Mori is) an elderly man, again!? Gender disparity in Japanese sports can't be solved without a fundamental change in Japan as a whole." MASAZUMI GOTANDA, RULING PARTY LAWMAKER (Twitter)

"Because of Mori's comments, I've recognized again the important of gender equality and diversity. Discrimination is absolutely unacceptable. Let's make this a chance to once again broadcast this universal value as a legacy to Japan and the world." KAYO ITO, FEMALE OFFICE WORKER IN TOKYO (to Reuters)

"I think it's the right thing to do. It was embarrassing for Japan...I honestly don't think this decision needs two weeks of discussion. I think it is a shame for Japan that they didn't swiftly move after the remarks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vehicle users consider distracted driving due to mobile phone among top causes of accidents: Survey

Mobile phones are a real distraction while driving with 97 per cent of respondents in major metro cities of India considering it the top cause of accidents in the country, according to a Ford Cartesy survey.Revealing lack of traffic rule aw...

The Last Of Us: Pedro Pascal to star as Joel in HBO series based on video game

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is set to headline The Last Of Us in what could be termed as one of the biggest TV castings of the year. According to Deadline, the project is HBOs high-profile series adaptation of the Sony Playstation franchise...

Kerala sex racket: Prime accused found guilty in one case

A Special court here onThursday found a prime accused guilty in one of the casesregistered against him in connection with the rape and sale ofa minor girl for sex work 25 years ago.The Additional District Sessions Court will pronouncethe qu...

Africa CDC says in talks with Johnson & Johnson on supply of more vaccines

The African Unions disease control body is in discussions with Johnson Johnson for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, its director John Nkengasong said on Thursday.Nkengasong added that the body was not expecting a delay to vaccina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021