Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Ritesh Pandey on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on India's COVID vaccine rollout plan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:17 IST
BSP MP gives adjournment motion notice in LS seeking discussion on India's COVID vaccine rollout plan
BSP MP Ritesh Pandey. Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Ritesh Pandey on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on India's COVID vaccine rollout plan. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP D Ravi Kumar has also given an adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha demanding to raise the matter of reluctance of Tamil Nadu Government in creating the state Commission of SC after ruling of Madras High Court.

Meanwhile, Congress MP K Suresh moved an adjournment motion notice in Lower House over alleged tampering of digital evidence of an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. The Bhima Koregaon case pertains to the violence, which erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle on January 1 in 2018, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

