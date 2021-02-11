Irish PM says some EU member states 'need to cool it' on Brexit
Certain European Union states "need to cool it" and "dial down the rhetoric" on relations with Britain, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday ahead of a meeting between British and EU officials on Northern Ireland trade problems.Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:17 IST
Certain European Union states "need to cool it" and "dial down the rhetoric" on relations with Britain, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday ahead of a meeting between British and EU officials on Northern Ireland trade problems. "There is elements that the British government could sort out, but likewise on the European side, I would say some member states need to cool it as well," Martin told RTE radio. "I think we need to dial down the rhetoric on both sides here."
British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic are due to meet in London later on Thursday.
