Left Menu

Irish PM says some EU member states 'need to cool it' on Brexit

Certain European Union states "need to cool it" and "dial down the rhetoric" on relations with Britain, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday ahead of a meeting between British and EU officials on Northern Ireland trade problems.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:17 IST
Irish PM says some EU member states 'need to cool it' on Brexit
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Certain European Union states "need to cool it" and "dial down the rhetoric" on relations with Britain, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday ahead of a meeting between British and EU officials on Northern Ireland trade problems. "There is elements that the British government could sort out, but likewise on the European side, I would say some member states need to cool it as well," Martin told RTE radio. "I think we need to dial down the rhetoric on both sides here."

British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic are due to meet in London later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vehicle users consider distracted driving due to mobile phone among top causes of accidents: Survey

Mobile phones are a real distraction while driving with 97 per cent of respondents in major metro cities of India considering it the top cause of accidents in the country, according to a Ford Cartesy survey.Revealing lack of traffic rule aw...

The Last Of Us: Pedro Pascal to star as Joel in HBO series based on video game

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is set to headline The Last Of Us in what could be termed as one of the biggest TV castings of the year. According to Deadline, the project is HBOs high-profile series adaptation of the Sony Playstation franchise...

Kerala sex racket: Prime accused found guilty in one case

A Special court here onThursday found a prime accused guilty in one of the casesregistered against him in connection with the rape and sale ofa minor girl for sex work 25 years ago.The Additional District Sessions Court will pronouncethe qu...

Africa CDC says in talks with Johnson & Johnson on supply of more vaccines

The African Unions disease control body is in discussions with Johnson Johnson for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, its director John Nkengasong said on Thursday.Nkengasong added that the body was not expecting a delay to vaccina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021