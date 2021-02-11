Left Menu

QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to reports Tokyo 2020 chief Mori to resign

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, is set to step down, sources said on Thursday, after setting off a social media firestorm with sexist comments about how women talk too much. The following are reactions from Japan and the world of sports.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:28 IST
QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to reports Tokyo 2020 chief Mori to resign
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, is set to step down, sources said on Thursday, after setting off a social media firestorm with sexist comments about how women talk too much.

The following are reactions from Japan and the world of sports. MIZUHO FUKUSHIMA, HEAD OF OPPOSITION SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY (Twitter)

"This is the result of many, many women raising their voices. Of course this doesn't resolve the problem. We need to create a society of gender equality in all places. Let's get to work!" HAYLEY WICKENHEISER, IOC MEMBER AND SIX-TIME OLYMPIAN (Twitter)

"Progress." KENJI KIMIHARA, MARATHON SILVER MEDALLIST AT 1968 OLYMPICS (to Reuters)

"That was a problematic comment of very grave nature. I think resignation would set things straight and help realise the Tokyo Games." KAZUO SHII, HEAD OF THE JAPAN COMMUNIST PARTY (Twitter)

"The organizing committee, the JOC, and the government need to reflect deeply on their response up to this point. It's necessary to use this as a chance to address the distortions in Japan, which as a society is behind in gender equality." KANAE DOI, JAPAN DIRECTOR FOR HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH (Twitter)

"After all this time, (the successor of Mori is) an elderly man, again!? Gender disparity in Japanese sports can't be solved without a fundamental change in Japan as a whole." MASAZUMI GOTODA, RULING PARTY LAWMAKER (Twitter)

"Because of Mori's comments, I've recognized again the important of gender equality and diversity. Discrimination is absolutely unacceptable. Let's make this a chance to once again broadcast this universal value as a legacy to Japan and the world." KAYO ITO, FEMALE OFFICE WORKER IN TOKYO (to Reuters)

"I think it's the right thing to do. It was embarrassing for Japan...I honestly don't think this decision needs two weeks of discussion. I think it is a shame for Japan that they didn't swiftly move after the remarks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU hopeful for firm economic growth despite virus challenges

Despite deep uncertainty over a surge in coronavirus cases and the impact of new variants of the disease, senior European Commission officials on Thursday expressed cautious optimism that European economies will rebound later this year and ...

Proptech startup Method & Madness raises USD 2 mln from investors

Proptech startup Method Madness Technology Pvt Ltdhas raised USD 2 million around Rs 14 crore from investors, including Tinder founder Justin Mateen.Method Madness Technology, a real estate buying platform, said in a statement on Thursday...

Maha governor denied nod to travel in state plane to Dehradun

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari was scheduled to travel by a state governmentaircraft to Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Thursday, but thepermission to use the plane was not granted even as thegovernor had boarded the aircraft, sources...

UK seeking 'light touch' border proccesses for N. Ireland trade

Britain is seeking to ensure light tough border processes for trade with Northern Ireland, senior minister Michael Gove said on Thursday ahead of a meeting with the European Union to try to iron out post-Brexit disruption to trading with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021