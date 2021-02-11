Left activists clash with police in Kolkata during march over jobs

Left activists clashed withpolice in central Kolkata's Esplanade area on Thursdayafternoon as they tried to break barricades on their way tostate secretariat Nabanna, demanding jobs.

The march started in College Street but was stopped bypolice on SN Banerjee Road in the Esplanade area.

As the Left activists tried to head further bybreaking the heavy metal barricades, police charged watercannon.

Amid slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government,the Left-wing youths and students tried to climb up thebarricades, following which police began a baton-charge andalso fired tear-gas shells.

Left leaders claimed that several activists wereinjured in the police action.

A police officer was also injured in the clashes.

The Left outfits were marching to Nabanna, demandingjobs and industrialisation in the state, among others.

