NGT seeks report on plea alleging diversion of forest land in Gurugram to IOCL

We do not find it necessary to seek response from any other party, though several other entities have been impleaded in the application, the bench said.The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Manav Awaaj Trust against diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes in violation of law.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:29 IST
The National Green Tribunal has sought a report on a plea alleging diversion of forest land in Gurugram to Indian Oil CorporationLimited (IOCL) for non-forest purposes in violation of law. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel directed the DeputyCommissioner, Gurugram and the Divisional Forest Officer to enforce the law following due process. ''An action taken report may be filed jointly by the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram and the Divisional Forest Officer, within two months by e-mail. We do not find it necessary to seek response from any other party, though several other entities have been impleaded in the application,'' the bench said.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Manav Awaaj Trust against diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes in violation of law. According to the applicant, the Haryana government has allotted 1500 square metres in Chakkarpur village in Gurugram to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The plea said the Forest Department pointed out to the Deputy Commissioner, Gurgaon that the site in question was part of forest and in terms of the decision of the Supreme Court, it cannot be used for non-forest purposes and thus the retail outlet of the IOCL could not be set up on the said site. ''Inspite of the said stand of the Forest Department, the Municipal Corporation,Gurgaon has failed to take the remedial action to enforce the law. Use offorest land for non-forest purposes is also in violation of MoEF notification with regard to the Aravalli Range'' the plea said. The applicant has also relied upon order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court prohibiting any construction activity in forest land.

