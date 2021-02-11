Left Menu

Russian prosecutor issues warning over Sunday's planned Navalny protest

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:46 IST
Russian prosecutor issues warning over Sunday's planned Navalny protest
Representative image. Image Credit: Pxhere

The Russian prosecutor's office on Thursday issued a formal warning over a protest planned on Valentine's Day this weekend in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, saying the event had not been properly authorised.

Navalny ally Leonid Volkov has urged Russians to gather near their homes for a brief protest on Feb. 14, shining their mobile phone torches and lighting candles in heart shapes to flood social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal starts giving firefighters vaccine jabs

Portugal has started inoculating the countrys about 15,000 firefighters against COVID-19.Portuguese firefighters commonly operate ambulances, and they will be vaccinated over a two-week period starting Thursday.Meanwhile, the health ministr...

Mobile labs for COVID-19 testing to soon be available in Maha: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday said mobile laboratories for COVID-19testing will soon be made available across the state.Speaking at the launch of three laboratory vans forCOVID-19 testing, Thackeray said these mobil...

Minister says Qatar working for return to Iran nuclear accord - report

Qatar is working to de-escalate tension in the region by advocating for a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, state media quoted its foreign minister as saying.The State of Qatar is working on de-escalation through a political and di...

ISL 7 records Rs 9.5 crore football transfer fee

The Indian Super Leagues 2020-21 season saw significant involvement of transfer fees as the clubs spent Rs 9.5 crore on buying new players, six times more than last season.Over the years, the norm in Indian football has been to sign both do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021