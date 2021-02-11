Russian prosecutor issues warning over Sunday's planned Navalny protest

The Russian prosecutor's office on Thursday issued a formal warning over a protest planned on Valentine's Day this weekend in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, saying the event had not been properly authorised.

Navalny ally Leonid Volkov has urged Russians to gather near their homes for a brief protest on Feb. 14, shining their mobile phone torches and lighting candles in heart shapes to flood social media.

