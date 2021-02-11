Russian prosecutor issues warning over Sunday's planned Navalny protest

Russian prosecutor issues warning over Sunday's planned Navalny protestReuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:46 IST
The Russian prosecutor's office on Thursday issued a formal warning over a protest planned on Valentine's Day this weekend in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, saying the event had not been properly authorised.
Navalny ally Leonid Volkov has urged Russians to gather near their homes for a brief protest on Feb. 14, shining their mobile phone torches and lighting candles in heart shapes to flood social media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
