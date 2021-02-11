Rajasthan cadre IAS officer to go to J-K on three-year deputation
Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan will go to Jammu and Kashmir on deputation for a period of three years, according to a government relieving order.Khan, who belongs to J-K, had married IAS officer Tina Dabi, who was the topper of the 2016 batch and the officer of the Rajasthan cadre, in 2018 and they reportedly filed for divorce in a family court here in November last year. The Department of Personnel of the state government issued the relieving orders on Thursday.
Khan, who belongs to J-K, had married IAS officer Tina Dabi, who was the topper of the 2016 batch and the officer of the Rajasthan cadre, in 2018 and they reportedly filed for divorce in a family court here in November last year. The state government relieved Khan, an officer of the 2016 batch, on Thursday following a central government approval to the inter-cadre deputation. The Department of Personnel of the state government issued the relieving orders on Thursday.
