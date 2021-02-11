Left Menu

Rules scrapping one-year LL.M programme to be brought into force from 2022-2023: BCI to SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:38 IST
Rules scrapping one-year LL.M programme to be brought into force from 2022-2023: BCI to SC

The Bar Council of India (BCI) Thursday told the Supreme Court that its 2020 Rules which scraps one-year LL.M programme are proposed to be brought into force from academic session 2022-2023.

The submission was made before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde which was hearing the pleas, including the one filed by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) which has challenged the Bar Council of India Legal Education (Post Graduate, Doctoral, Executive, Vocational, Clinical and other Continuing Education) Rules, 2020.

“Vivek Tankha, senior counsel on instructions from Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India who is present before us, states that the impugned rules are proposed to be brought into force from the academic sessions i.e. 2022-2023,” the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said in its order.

The bench issued notices to the BCI and others seeking their responses on the pleas within four weeks.

“Issue notice returnable in four weeks,” the bench said.

The plea filed by Consortium of NLU has sought quashing of the 2020 Rules. “The impugned rules and notification are ex-facie unconstitutional, illegal, ultra vires, arbitrary and premised upon a completely fallacious belief (as stated in the Preamble to the impugned Rules) that the ‘entire realm of legal education’ is ‘for the Bar Council of India to regulate’,” the plea, filed by Consortium of NLU, has alleged.

It said that introduction of one year LL.M programme was a result of the recommendation of the National Knowledge Commission and the group set up by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development in 2012 and the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued guidelines and amended its Rules in 2013 for the purpose, in order to make the course globally competitive and at par with international norms. The plea alleged that the BCI “seeks to not only encroach upon that decision which is not within its domain and has been duly implemented since but also outrightly reverses it without any authority”.

“The impugned notification states that the entire gambit of regulation of legal education has been placed with respondent no. 1 (BCI) in light of the NEP (National Education Policy) specifically excluding legal education from its ambit. It specifically abolished/ scraps the one-year LL.M programme, duly approved by the UGC,” it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alpine skiing-Kriechmayr gets the gold as Baumann springs a surprise

Austrias Vincent Kriechmayr survived a late scare to take the first major gold medal of his career in a tough mens super-G at the Alpine skiing world championships on Thursday.Former Austrian racer Romed Baumann seized silver for Germany wi...

English soccer heads ask Zuckerberg, Dorsey to act on racism

AHAH...

3 North American river otter pups born at Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami is celebrating the birth of three North American river otter pups.The February 5 birth was the first for their mother, Zinnia, the zoos communication director, Ron Magill, said in a news release. It was also the first birth of thi...

Soccer-Liverpool ordered to pay Fulham record fee for Elliott transfer

Liverpool must pay Fulham up to 4.3 million pounds 5.94 million for Harvey Elliotts transfer, a record fee for a 16-year-old, the London club said on Thursday following a ruling by a compensation tribunal. Liverpool signed midfielder Elliot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021