Left Menu

Russia warns against pro-Navalny Valentine's Day protests

"We urge citizens to refrain from participating in unsanctioned rallies," the interior ministry said. The General Prosecutor's Office and Investigative Committee also issued statements, saying people could face criminal charges for taking part in unauthorised protests and that pandemic-related restrictions also remained in place.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:10 IST
Russia warns against pro-Navalny Valentine's Day protests
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Russian law enforcement agencies warned Russians on Thursday not to take part in unsanctioned rallies as allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny prepared to stage a brief Valentine's Day protest across Russia this weekend.

Navalny ally Leonid Volkov has urged Russians to gather in residential courtyards near their homes for a protest on Sunday, shining their mobile phone torches and lighting candles in heart shapes. "We urge citizens to refrain from participating in unsanctioned rallies," the interior ministry said.

The General Prosecutor's Office and Investigative Committee also issued statements, saying people could face criminal charges for taking part in unauthorised protests and that pandemic-related restrictions also remained in place. More than 11,000 people have been detained at protests in recent weeks against the arrest and imprisonment of Navalny, who was jailed this month for parole violations, charges he said were trumped up and politically motivated.

Ninety criminal cases have been opened into alleged crimes committed during rallies so far this year, the interior ministry said. A European human rights advocate has asked Russia to explain reports accusing the police of using excessive force to disperse anti-Kremlin protests and committing rights abuses, and reminded Moscow of peoples' right to freedom of assembly.

The Kremlin has denied repression by police, saying that any cases of alleged police brutality are being looked into but that there have been more cases of riot police officers being attacked by protesters than vice versa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to call for U.S. infrastructure revamp in meeting with lawmakers

President Joe Biden is set to meet with a bipartisan group of senators on Thursday at the White House to seek support for major spending to modernize an aging U.S. infrastructure after his predecessor Donald Trump failed to tackle the matte...

11 held for ragging in Karnataka college

Eleven nursing and physiotherapystudents were arrested on Thursday for their allegedinvolvement in ragging in a private college here, police said.All the arrested were natives of Kerala and had allegedlyragged five freshers from their state...

Koo lines up Indian investors as popularity surges

Twitter rival Koo is adding prominent names like BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani and Zerodhas Nikhil Kamat to its list of investors that will give the homegrown social networking platform more firepower to drive its growth.Koo emphasised th...

Farm laws in the interest of farmers, says Nitish Kumar after meeting PM Modi

After a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the new agricultural laws are in the interest of farmers. Speaking to the media, Kumar said that the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021