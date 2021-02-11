Left Menu

LS member raises concerns about SC-appointed panel seeking views on farm laws

This passing the laws is absolutely the domain of Parliament, he said.Wondering how the panel can seek views and comments on the legislations, Premachandran also said, the right of Parliament is being taken away.It is unfortunate that Supreme Court is encroaching upon the domain of Parliament, he noted.In January, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a four-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers unions.Various Opposition members, including from the TMC, supported Premachandran when he raised the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:14 IST
LS member raises concerns about SC-appointed panel seeking views on farm laws

Lok Sabha member N K Premachandran on Thursday raised serious concerns about a Supreme Court-appointed panel issuing a public notice seeking comments on new farm laws, saying it was ''unfortunate'' that the apex court was encroaching upon the domain of Parliament.

Raising the matter in the House, Premachandran -- an RSP leader from Kerala -- wanted to know if the panel can seek comments on the new laws, ''then what is Parliament meant for''.

The farm laws, against which various farmer organisations are protesting, were passed by Parliament last year.

''Parliament has legislated the three laws... Supreme Court has set up a committee (to look into them)... This (passing the laws) is absolutely the domain of Parliament,'' he said.

Wondering how the panel can seek views and comments on the legislations, Premachandran also said, ''the right of Parliament is being taken away''.

''It is unfortunate that Supreme Court is encroaching upon the domain of Parliament,'' he noted.

In January, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a four-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions.

Various Opposition members, including from the TMC, supported Premachandran when he raised the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to call for U.S. infrastructure revamp in meeting with lawmakers

President Joe Biden is set to meet with a bipartisan group of senators on Thursday at the White House to seek support for major spending to modernize an aging U.S. infrastructure after his predecessor Donald Trump failed to tackle the matte...

11 held for ragging in Karnataka college

Eleven nursing and physiotherapystudents were arrested on Thursday for their allegedinvolvement in ragging in a private college here, police said.All the arrested were natives of Kerala and had allegedlyragged five freshers from their state...

Koo lines up Indian investors as popularity surges

Twitter rival Koo is adding prominent names like BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani and Zerodhas Nikhil Kamat to its list of investors that will give the homegrown social networking platform more firepower to drive its growth.Koo emphasised th...

Farm laws in the interest of farmers, says Nitish Kumar after meeting PM Modi

After a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the new agricultural laws are in the interest of farmers. Speaking to the media, Kumar said that the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021