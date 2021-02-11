Congress appoints KV Thomas as KPCC working president
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed Kuruppasserry Varkey Thomas as a working president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:23 IST
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed Kuruppasserry Varkey Thomas as a working president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).
"Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Working President and Vice President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in addition to the existing Working Presidents and Vice Presidents, as follows, with immediate effect. Prof. K.V. Thomas- Working President, KPCC 2. Adv. C.K. Sreedharan - Vice President, KPCC," informed an official statement.
At present, the KPCC has two working presidents and 14 vice presidents. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KPCC
- Working
- Sreedharan
- Sonia Gandhi
- C.K.
- Congress
ALSO READ
Look forward to working with Biden administration: Indian ambassador
We are working to connect whole country through tourism, culture, says LS Speaker
Kerala Solar Panel Scam: Mallelil Sreedharan Nair demands CBI probe
BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Working With Supply Partners To Optimise Vaccine Production
Vested interests in J-K admin creating unnecessary hurdles in working of KP employees: APMCC