Congress appoints KV Thomas as KPCC working president

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed Kuruppasserry Varkey Thomas as a working president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

"Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Working President and Vice President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in addition to the existing Working Presidents and Vice Presidents, as follows, with immediate effect. Prof. K.V. Thomas- Working President, KPCC 2. Adv. C.K. Sreedharan - Vice President, KPCC," informed an official statement.

At present, the KPCC has two working presidents and 14 vice presidents. (ANI)

