Life imprisment for convict in ISI spying case

Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court in Odisha's Balasore on Thursday convicted the former contractual cameraman at DRDO's Integrated Test Range (ITR) with life imprisonment in connection with espionage case.

ANI | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:35 IST
Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court in Odisha's Balasore on Thursday convicted the former contractual cameraman at DRDO's Integrated Test Range (ITR) with life imprisonment in connection with espionage case. The accused identified as Ishwar Chandra Behera, was arrested in January 2015 for allegedly spying and Passing confidential and sensitive information of DRDO's ITR and missiles testing to Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, as per the crime branch of Odisha police.

In a view of the sensitivity of the case, the investigation was later handed over to the CID of Odisha Crime Branch in February 2015. Behera was convicted today under sections 121, 121A and 120B of the IPC and 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act. (ANI)

