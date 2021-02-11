Myanmar resolution presented ahead U.N. rights session

A draft resolution on Myanmar was formally submitted by Britain and the European Union on Thursday, a day ahead of the U.N. Human Rights Council holding a special session on the crisis since the military coup. The language appeared somewhat watered down from an initial draft circulated informally that would have condemned the coup.

The latest text "strongly deplores" the coup but still calls for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials, as well as access for U.N. human rights monitors to the country.

