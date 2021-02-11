Farm laws in the interest of farmers, says Nitish Kumar after meeting PM Modi

After a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the new agricultural laws are in the interest of farmers. Speaking to the media, Kumar said that the legislations are in the interest of farmers and not against them. The Centre has opted for the right path by holding talks with the farmer unions agitating against the three laws, he said.

"Hopefully the issue will be resolved soon," the Janata Dal (United) leader said. Thousands of farmers are protesting on various Delhi borders for more than two months demanding the repeal of the three laws.

The chief minister also said that there was no conversation on Bihar cabinet expansion. It was Kumar's first meeting with Modi after his government assumed office in November last year. The chief minister described it as a "courtesy meeting".

On November 16 last year, Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term following the National Democratic Alliance (NDA's) victory in state Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)