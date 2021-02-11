Left Menu

Farm laws in the interest of farmers, says Nitish Kumar after meeting PM Modi

After a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the new agricultural laws are in the interest of farmers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:52 IST
Farm laws in the interest of farmers, says Nitish Kumar after meeting PM Modi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. . Image Credit: ANI

After a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the new agricultural laws are in the interest of farmers. Speaking to the media, Kumar said that the legislations are in the interest of farmers and not against them. The Centre has opted for the right path by holding talks with the farmer unions agitating against the three laws, he said.

"Hopefully the issue will be resolved soon," the Janata Dal (United) leader said. Thousands of farmers are protesting on various Delhi borders for more than two months demanding the repeal of the three laws.

The chief minister also said that there was no conversation on Bihar cabinet expansion. It was Kumar's first meeting with Modi after his government assumed office in November last year. The chief minister described it as a "courtesy meeting".

On November 16 last year, Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term following the National Democratic Alliance (NDA's) victory in state Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP claims Delhi BJP office land given at throwaway price

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Thursday that the Centre had sanctioned more than 2 acres of posh land at just Rs 2 crore to the Delhi BJP to build its office, a charge rejected by the saffron party as baseless.AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj c...

Flipkart partners MSSIDC, MSKVIB

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday said it has partnered with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Khadi Village Industries Board to bring local artisans and small as well as medium businesses in...

Exporters seek support measures in new FTP to boost shipments

Exporters on Thursday urged the government to provide support measures in the next foreign trade policy FTP, being formulated by the commerce ministry, to boost the countrys outbound shipments.Different suggestions were made by representati...

Drug smuggler shot at, 10 heroin packets seized along Indo-Pak border

A suspected drug smuggler was shot at when the BSF troops opened fire along the India-Pakistan international border.Ten packets of heroin were seized from the man, said a Border Security Force official on Thursday.BSF personnel observed sus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021