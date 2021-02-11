HC quashes dowry case against former J'khand DGP

Ranchi, Feb 11 :PTI: Jharkhand high court on Thursdayquashed a dowry harassment case against former statedirector general of police D K Pandey and his familywhich was filed by his daughter-in-law.

Justice Anand Sen recorded the statements of Pandey'sson Shubhankar and his daughter-in-law Rekha Misra in whichthey said the matter would be resolved by mutual consent.

Following this the court quashed the case againstPandey and his family and the FIR lodged by the police againstthem.

The HC had ordered the former DGP's son and his wifeto appear before it. Accordingly the two appeared before it onThursday and applicationss from both of them related to thesettling of the case was submitted.

The applications said that the matter has beenresolved by mutual consent through mediation. Therefore, theFIR filed should be quashed.

Taking the statements of all on record, Justice Senordered cancellation of the FIR lodged in the case.

Rekha Mishra had filed a complaint with the police in2020 alleging harassment for dowry by Pandey, his wife PoonamPandey and son Shubhankar.

