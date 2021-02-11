Left Menu

HC quashes dowry case against former J'khand DGP

Ranchi, Feb 11 PTI Jharkhand high court on Thursdayquashed a dowry harassment case against former statedirector general of police D K Pandey and his familywhich was filed by his daughter-in-law.Justice Anand Sen recorded the statements of Pandeysson Shubhankar and his daughter-in-law Rekha Misra in whichthey said the matter would be resolved by mutual consent.Following this the court quashed the case againstPandey and his family and the FIR lodged by the police againstthem.The HC had ordered the former DGPs son and his wifeto appear before it.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:07 IST
HC quashes dowry case against former J'khand DGP

Ranchi, Feb 11 :PTI: Jharkhand high court on Thursdayquashed a dowry harassment case against former statedirector general of police D K Pandey and his familywhich was filed by his daughter-in-law.

Justice Anand Sen recorded the statements of Pandey'sson Shubhankar and his daughter-in-law Rekha Misra in whichthey said the matter would be resolved by mutual consent.

Following this the court quashed the case againstPandey and his family and the FIR lodged by the police againstthem.

The HC had ordered the former DGP's son and his wifeto appear before it. Accordingly the two appeared before it onThursday and applicationss from both of them related to thesettling of the case was submitted.

The applications said that the matter has beenresolved by mutual consent through mediation. Therefore, theFIR filed should be quashed.

Taking the statements of all on record, Justice Senordered cancellation of the FIR lodged in the case.

Rekha Mishra had filed a complaint with the police in2020 alleging harassment for dowry by Pandey, his wife PoonamPandey and son Shubhankar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-U.S. labor market struggling, but light at the end of tunnel

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week as the labor market continued to tread water, but a drop in new COVID-19 cases has raised cautious optimism that momentum could pick up by the...

Flipkart partners MSSIDC, MSKVIB

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday said it has partnered with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Khadi Village Industries Board to bring local artisans and small as well as medium businesses in...

AAP claims Delhi BJP office land given at throwaway price

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Thursday that the Centre had sanctioned more than 2 acres of posh land at just Rs 2 crore to the Delhi BJP to build its office, a charge rejected by the saffron party as baseless.AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj c...

Exporters seek support measures in new FTP to boost shipments

Exporters on Thursday urged the government to provide support measures in the next foreign trade policy FTP, being formulated by the commerce ministry, to boost the countrys outbound shipments.Different suggestions were made by representati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021