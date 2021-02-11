Left Menu

7 involved in double murder held after gunfight with cops in Gr Noida

These people were involved in the land-related dispute in Gurdharpur village on Tuesday and had opened fire on three men, two of whom had died and one is still hospitalised, Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

Seven people allegedly involved in a double murder at a village two days ago were arrested following a gunfight with the police in Greater Noida on Thursday, officials said.

Three of the accused got injured in police firing while four others were held during a combing operation launched soon after the encounter in Badalpur police station area early in the morning, the officials said. “These people were involved in the land-related dispute in Gurdharpur village on Tuesday and had opened fire on three men, two of whom had died and one is still hospitalised,” Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said. He said the accused were travelling in a car and intercepted during a police checking near Ambedkar Park. “However, instead of stopping they tried to escape and were chased by the police party leading to cross firing from both sides. Three of the accused were held as they got injured while four had managed to flee the spot but were held during combing,” Chander said. Those held have been identified as Devendra Chandela, Ravindra Chandela, Satendra Chandela, Jitendra Chandela, Dharmendra Chandela, Bhopal, Mahipal and Anupam Yadav, the police said. The police have recovered three firearms, including a licensed rifle and pistol, some ammunition from the accused and impounded their car.

Two residents of Girdharpur village Amit and Salek had died and their third associate Prem is still hospitalised after being attacked by the accused men on Tuesday, the police said. An FIR has been lodged against the accused and further proceedings are being carried out, the police added.

