50 acres of poppy plants destroyed in Manipur

Security forces and civil societyorganisations have jointly destroyed poppy crop spread over 50acres in Manipur's Churachandpur district, an official said onThursday.

The drive was undertaken at Tuinuphai village onWednesday, he said.

The destroyed poppy plants could have yielded around250 kg of opium, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)