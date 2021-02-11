UP MLA declared 'absconder' in kidnapping case

UP MLA declared 'absconder' in kidnapping casePTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:20 IST
An Uttar Pradesh court has declared Independent MLA Aman Mani Tripathi as an absconder in a kidnapping case as he was not appearing during the trial proceedings for the past many dates despite warrants.
Special MP-MLA court judge P K Rai also initiated the process to attach his property in the case as the MLA from Nautanwa in Maharajganj district still did not turn up in the court. The court fixed March 4 as the next date of hearing.
An FIR was lodged on August 6, 2014, at the Gautam Palli police station in Lucknow against Tripathi and others who were accused of kidnapping a Gorakhpur businessman for a ransom.
Tripathi was expelled from the Samajwadi Party in February for alleged ''anti-party'' activities. PTI CORR ABNHMB
