Budget 2021-22 shows hope to build new India, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the Union budget 2021-22 shows hope to build a new India and will lead the nation on the path of becoming an economic and manufacturing powerhouse.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:08 IST
Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur speaking in Rajya Sabha on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the Union budget 2021-22 shows hope to build a new India and will lead the nation on the path of becoming an economic and manufacturing powerhouse. "This Budget shows a hope to build a new India, a stronger India and to build a self-reliant India. It will set us on the path of becoming an economic and manufacturing powerhouse," Thakur said in Rajya Sabha.

Taking a jibe at RJD leader Manoj Jha's remark "Aam budget ya khass budget' (Whether the budget is for common people or for important people), Thakur said that the allocation for the benefit for the person with physical disabilities has been increased by 3 percent in the current budget, whereas allocation for the 'Mission Sakti' has increased by 16 percent. The Union Minister lashed out at the previous UPA regime over the inflation rate.

"The inflation rate was at 11 percent during their regime, the Modi-government has brought it down to an average of four percent. The fiscal deficit has been brought down to less than 3.5 percent," he said. He further said that India has become the second-largest mobile manufacture in the world now.

"We are committed to taking India forward," he added. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also reply to the discussion on Union Budget in Rajya Sabha today. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

