More than 350 detained in Myanmar since coup - U.N.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:57 IST
More than 350 people in Myanmar, including officials, activists and monks have been arrested since the Feb. 1 military coup, including some who face criminal charges on "dubious grounds", the United Nations human rights office said on Friday. Any sanctions imposed by countries should focus on coup leaders and not the country's vulnerable, Nada al-Nashif, deputy U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in opening remarks to a special session of the Human Rights Council.
"To this Council, we recommend the strongest possible call for the military authorities to respect the election result, return power to civilian control and immediately release all individuals arbitrarily detained," she told the 47-member forum.
