Cattle smuggling case: ED raids Kolkata house of Binay Mishra

The Enforcement Directorate onFriday conducted a search operation at the house of BinayMishra, a businessman allegedly involved in a cattle smugglingracket in West Bengal and considered close to the rulingTrinamool Congress, an official said.

The central agency is investigating into the moneylaundering aspect of the case, he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has also beenprobing into the cattle smuggling racket and had carried outsearches at two premises of Mishra in Kolkata on December 31last year.

Mishra is absconding and the CBI had issued a lookoutcircular against him.

The agency had also interrogated his brother inconnection with its probe into the racket.

In November last year, the CBI had arrested EnamulHaque, the alleged kingpin of the cattle smuggling racketrunning along the India-Bangladesh border in the state.

It is alleged that cattle smugglers were bribing BSFand Customs officials to keep their illegal business running.

The CBI had also apprehended Satish Kumar, a formercommandant of the 36 BSF Battalion, for his allegedinvolvement in the case.

The agency had on February 8 filed a charge sheetagainst Haque and Kumar in the case.

